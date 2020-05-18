BC Securities Commission issues temporary trading ban to former Shuswap motorcycle rally promoter

The man behind a motorcycle rally and music festival in 2011 in Salmon Arm and 2012 in Spallumcheen near Vernon has again caught the attention of the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The BCSC has issued temporary orders against four companies and two individuals as it investigates possible violations of the registration and prospectus requirements of the Securities Act and a possible breach of a prior BCSC order.

One of those individuals is Raymond Michael Roger Sasseville – or Ray Sasseville. Sasseville is also known as Michael Ray Carrier. Sasseville headed the 2011 Sturgis North motorcycle rally and music festival which was held on Neskonlith Band land near Salmon Arm. It moved to Spallumcheen’s Motoplex Speedway in 2012.

The BCSC has imposed a 15-day prohibition on Sasseville which includes: trading in or purchasing securities (with limited exceptions); becoming or acting as a registrant or promoter; advising or acting in a management or consultative capacity in connection with activities in the securities market; engaging in investor relations activities; and relying on any of the exemptions under the Securities Act.

The temporary order also includes a 15-day ban on the trading of securities of Talking Stick Media Incorporated, YourStick.com Media Inc., Rockin Bike Motorcycle Manufacturing Company Incorporated and Sturgis Canada Festival Incorporated.

Jonathon S. Reidar, along with the four companies, is also named under a 15-day prohibition.

In a May 14 news release, the commission stated that in 2015, it found Sasseville engaged in an illegal distribution and unregistered trading, and banned him from trading in or purchasing securities with limited exceptions, and from becoming or acting as a director or officer of any issuer except in limited circumstances, for at least five years. The orders remain in effect.

In 2003, Ray Sasseville also faced allegations of illegal distribution, but involving a different issuer. At that time he admitted he illegally distributed securities valued at approximately $755,000 to 75 investors, stated a securities commission document. He was ordered to pay $10,000 and prohibited from acting as a director and officer, or from engaging in investor relations activities on behalf of any issuer for a minimum of three years.

While the two motorcycle and music events near Salmon Arm and Vernon in 2011 and 2012 received a mix of good and poor reviews from participants, both left behind debts to local businesses.



