Dixie, a seven-month-old puppy, had to have her leg amputated after severely injuring it and developing an infection. Submitted photo

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

The Quesnel and District SPCA is looking for help covering medical costs for a stray puppy who required life-saving surgery and continues to battle a severe infection.

Dixie, a seven-month-old puppy came to the South Peace SPCA with a badly injured hind leg and paw, and was transported to Quesnel in order to receive veterinary care.

It is believed that she got caught in a foot trap or snare.

“The wound was infected and the tissue was necrotic. After 10 days of vet care trying to fight the infection and save the leg, an emergency decision was made to amputate in order to save Dixie’s life,” said the Quesnel and District branch manager Colby O’Flynn in a press release.

READ MORE: SPCA seizes 16 dogs from property in Quesnel

In the two weeks since her surgery, Dixie has continued to fight an infection. According to the release, Dixie arrived at the SPCA in “unimaginable pain” without any identification.

Dixie’s medical costs are expected to be about $4,636, including physiotherapy, vaccinations, follow-up vet visits and medication.

“We know that Dixie will make a fantastic family member for someone once recovered and feel honored to have been a part of her journey,” said O’Flynn. “Despite what Dixie has been through with her injury, she continues to be her happy, affectionate, goofy self.”

To donate to Dixie’s medical bills, please go to http://spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or visit the Quesnel branch at 1000 Carson Pit Road.


community@quesnelobserver.com
