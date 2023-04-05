The BC SPCA has seen a marked increase in the number of puppies being surrendered into the humane society’s care in 2023. (BC SPCA photo)

The BC SPCA has seen a marked increase in the number of puppies being surrendered into the humane society’s care in 2023. (BC SPCA photo)

BC SPCA has seen a ‘marked increase’ in number of puppies being surrendered in 2023

Such seizures, including one from a Surrey breeder, put a huge strain on society’s resources

With the recent surrender of 17 dogs from a Surrey breeder, the BC SPCA has seen a marked increase in the number of puppies placed in its care this year.

“We have had almost 350 puppies come into care so far, compared to 200 at this time last year,” said Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA’s senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations.

Most recently, a breeder in Surrey surrendered 17 dogs (11 eight-day-old yellow Labrador retrievers, three 10-week-old border collie-cross puppies and five adult retriever mixes) to the BC SPCA’s care – an example of the ongoing influx of puppies from breeders and other sources, a release said.

Drever says many of the puppies coming into SPCA care are from individuals who turned to breeding to make money during the COVID-19 pandemic when the demand for pets was high, but who are now are overwhelmed with the costs of caring for animals as the market for their puppies has diminished.

READ ALSO: BC SPCA issues warning about sick kittens being sold in Surrey

“In the recent intake of puppies, they tested positive for roundworm and giardia, which we are currently treating,” Drever said.

She noted that the surrender of large numbers of puppies places increased strain on the BC SPCA’s resources.

“Although puppies do tend to get adopted more quickly than adult dogs, puppies and their moms require a huge commitment of time and energy from the BC SPCA’s foster volunteers,” she said.

“Moms and their puppies require round-the-clock care until the puppies are weaned. The puppies also need to be house-trained and socialized.”

Drever doesn’t see the influx slowing anytime soon.

“There are just too many people who still think this is a good way to earn quick money and don’t understand the amount of care required and the costs involved,” said Drever.

“That is why we encourage everyone to make sure they are getting their dogs from reputable breeders. Or better still, adopt a dog from the BC SPCA or a rescue organization with a good reputation.”

The puppies are expected to be available for adoption in approximately six weeks.

To find out about adopting, visit the BC SPCA’s website.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCApuppies

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver police deployed to end tent encampment in city’s Downtown Eastside
Next story
Highway 97 reopened after Penticton man’s RV catches fire near Kelowna airport

Just Posted

Shuswap 4-H Club members had an opportunity to hone their public speaking and presentation skills at the recent 4-H Communications Day. (Contributed)
Shuswap 4-H Club Report: 4-H members hone their public speaking skills on Communications Day

The wharf in Salmon Arm Bay on Shuswap Lake in 2021. In the summers of 2020 and 2022, algal blooms in the lake prompted concerns. (File photo)
Good news deposited in campaign to protect Shuswap Lake from algal blooms

Gary Buxton, the new City of Salmon Arm Director of Planning and Community Services, is looking forward to getting to know the community better. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Mountain bike trails lead new head of Salmon Arm’s planning department to city job

Chris Davis and Rob Udy were recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Chris Davis and Rob Udy

Pop-up banner image