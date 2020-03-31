A puppy in a cage wearing a cone. (BC SPCA photo)

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations to help vulnerable animals in B.C., as communities struggle with the impact of COVID-19. The BC SPCA didn’t identify the donors.

“We are truly grateful for their generosity, and we hope that other animal lovers who are in a position to help will take this opportunity to make their support go even further through our matching campaign,” says Shoni Field, chief development officer for the BC SPCA.

The BC SPCA has been declared an essential service, according to Field, which means that the SPCA will continue to operate urgently needed services, including cruelty investigations to rescue animals from violent and neglectful situations, sheltering and veterinary care for homeless and injured animals as well as emergency community programs to help vulnerable animals and their guardians.

RELATED: COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

“None of us knows the full impact that COVID-19 will have on our communities, but we know that when families are affected, so are animals,” says Field. “The BC SPCA has always been a safety net for animals across B.C. and, with your help, we will continue to be here for animals and pet guardians during this difficult time.”

To make a matched donation, visit their website.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. universities opt out of in-person spring graduation ceremonies
Next story
B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada: here are a few reasons why

Just Posted

COVID-19: Non-profit 3D printing face shields for local hospital

‘The response has been completely overwhelming’

Column: Funding shortfall, high demand leaves Sorrento food bank in need of support

Director’s Notes by CSRD Area C director Paul Demenok

Grocery pickups and other supports available for Shuswap seniors living at home

BC 211 is another way to connect with Shuswap Better at Home program

Shuswap landfills an alternative to open burning

Free yard and garden waste disposal remain available during burn restrictions related to COVID-19

Neighbours surprise and move Shuswap health-care worker with their appreciations

Residents in subdivision greet neighbour on return from work at Salmon Arm hospital

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

Stay inside vehicles on Interior ferry crossings to prevent spread of COVID-19: B.C. government

Glade, Kootenay and Arrow Lakes some of the ferry crossings in Interior

COVID-19 case confirmed at restaurant in Cache Creek: Interior Health

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

Town of Princeton launches Coronavirus hotline to assist residents in need

The Town of Princeton has launched what could be B.C.’s first municipally-managed… Continue reading

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Two arrested after man lies about COVID-19 illness to stay in Victoria Airbnb for free

Victoria Police found stolen goods inside the occupied unit

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

LETTER: Thanks to those providing essential services

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board chair recognizes efforts and dedication

Most Read