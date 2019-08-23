The B.C. SPCA is currently overwhelmed with cats and kittens who are in urgent need of homes. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

While it may be the dog days of summer, it’s the cats who need the attention.

The BC SPCA is currently overwhelmed with cats and kittens in urgent need of homes.

Lorie Chortyk, spokesperson for the BC SPCA says this is always a busy time for the organization but this summer has been especially busy. “In addition to the usual ‘kitten season,’ where hundreds of abandoned and unwanted kittens are brought into our care, we have responded to a record number of cruelty investigations involving big intakes of cats and kittens,” she says.

READ ALSO: BC SPCA offers tour of outdoor feline enclosures called 'catios'

Chortyk says that when cats come in from neglectful situations, often they need extensive behaviour modification and care before they are ready for adoption, meaning animals are in the SPCA care much longer. “We are challenges to find space in our facilities and foster homes for other cats coming in,” she says.

READ ALSO: BC SPCA halves the cost to adopt a cat

Currently the BC SPCA is caring for 1,283 homeless felines — 485 adult cats and 798 kittens — across the province. Last year the SPCA adopted 9,649 cats and kittens into new homes.

“Many of our shelters are at capacity throughout the province and face overwhelming pressure to take in more animals in need,” says Chortyk, urging people to visit their local SPCA branch or view adoptable animals online at adopt.spca.bc.ca.

The BC SPCA also reminds pet owners to spay and neuter their pets to help stop pet overpopulation.


