BC Transit is putting vinyl shields up on its smaller buses to limit drivers’ exposure to COVID-19. (File contributed/ BC Transit)

BC Transit reinstates fares, front door loading in June

Vinyl shields to be installed on all buses without full driver doors to support distancing

Transit riders will start paying bus fares starting in June as BC Transit takes a step towards normalcy.

BC Transit will be installing a temporary vinyl panel on buses without a full driver door, to allow for physical distancing between passengers and the operator. This means a return to front door loading on June 1, along with the collection of fares.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: BC Transit cancels many routes, offers free fares for next 30 days

Until then, rear door loading and not collecting fares continues.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

With the change to front door loading and collecting fares, other safety measures that have already been implemented will continue such as enhanced cleaning on the buses and at BC Transit facilities, limiting passenger capacity to support physical distancing and enhancing the red line for passengers to stand behind.

For more details on fares and services, visit bctransit.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
BC Transit

