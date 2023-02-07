BC Tree Fruits forms new partnership packed with ‘excitement’

An Okanagan fruit farm and the BC Tree Fruit Cooperative (BCTFC) have formed a partnership for the packing of export cherries grown in the Okanagan, Creston and Similkameen Valleys.

With a head office based in Summerland, Mangal Capital Inc. (Sandhu Fruit Farm) has installed Unitec’s Cherry Vision 3.0 sorting and packaging technology. This technology is second to none according to Chanpreet Sandhu, chief executive officer of Sandhu Fruit Farm.

“The opportunity for both organizations to utilize their collective strengths to maximize returns for cherry growers is exciting,” he said.

The Cherry Vision 3.0 will allow cooperative growers who grow export-quality cherries to maximize their returns through shared volume and technology which will enable greater access to markets by air and ocean.

“Customers around the world are keenly aware of the quality cartons this technology generates which has resulted in strong prices for fruit packed on this line,” said Sandhu.

Warren Sarafinchan, president and chief executive officer of BCTFC said the partnership is an opportunity for the cooperative’s export cherry growers to have their product packed on one of the best lines in the world.

“Our BCTFC brand is extremely strong in Asia and this opportunity will maximize returns for our export growers,” he said.

READ MORE: Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston ValleyFoodOkanagan