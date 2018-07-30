BC Wildfire crew continues to work Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos

The high elevation fire near Keremeos holds at 1,910 hectares

The high elevation Snowy Mountain Fire, about 14 kilometres south of Keremeos, is holding at 1,910 hectares.

BC Wildfire Crews began actioning the fire Sunday, after it had been burning in high elevation in the Snowy Protected Area for close to two weeks.

Related: Snowy Mountain fire grows to 1,360 hectares in size

Twenty-one firefighters and three helicopters are actioning the fire. Heavy equipment is expected to arrive today.

“Crews will continue to bucket as required to slow the fire in the sub-alpine pass. Crews will establish a fuel free handline to the gully on the north flank, tying into the retardant drop of July 29, 2018. Helipads are being established on the ridge along the control line. Relay tanks will also be positioned along the control line for mop-up. Hand ignitions are planned for today when, and if, conditions are favourable,” a release from BC Wildfire stated.

Two properties on Chopaka Road (1050, 1101) located in Area B were issued an evacuation alert from the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen Sunday. The alert is issued to give residents time to prepare if they need to be evacuated.

Related: Chopaka properties placed on evacuation alert due to Snowy Mountain fire

As a result of the fire burning in Snowy protected area, BC Parks has closed the Ewart and Wall Creek trails pending further assessment.

The Snowy Mountain fire is burning about 36 kilometers directly east of the Placer Mountain Fire, which is now about 1,017 hectares in size. Both fires were discovered July 17 just after a lightning storm came through the area.

Related: BC Wildfire successfully ignites fuels near Placer Mountain Fire in Similkameen

We will continue to update this story as more information comes available.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. First Nations elder arrested by Israeli navy en route to Gaza
Next story
GoFundMe set up for teen who died at COG

Just Posted

UPDATE: Kamloops family uninjured after van fire in Salmon Arm

Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire behind the Salmon Arm Rec Centre Friday, July 27

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

New lawyer for Kelowna man charged in killing of wife, children

The case will return in four weeks

Fine dining and fancy cars at RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Salmon Arm attraction hosts annual dinner event and car show in August

Sockeyes host invitational meet

Salmon Arm’s local swimmers got to compete in their home pool on July 28 and 29

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Basic Needs for music met

Salmon Arm trio plays Downtown Live concert series

BC Wildfire crew continues to work Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos

The high elevation fire near Keremeos holds at 1,910 hectares

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations elder arrested by Israeli navy en route to Gaza

Chilliwack’s Larry Commodore part of Freedom Flotilla bringing medical aid to Palestinians

Woman gets $2 million after 2014 train crash

A lawsuit over a woman injured in a train collision has ended in a multi-million dollar judgment.

UPDATED: Police ID woman swept away in B.C. river

A Burnaby woman died and a Surrey man was rescued by search crews

B.C. woman’s obituary casts spotlight on medical profession’s ‘fat shaming’

Ellen Maud Bennett, of Victoria, died on May 11 after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer

Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

The small plane departed from Pembroke, Ontario

BC Wildfire successfully ignites fuels near Placer Mountain Fire in Similkameen

Crews continue to action Placer Mountan wildfire 37 kilometers south west of Keremeos

Most Read