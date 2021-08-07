Thomas Creek seen from West Bench on August 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Thomas Creek seen from West Bench on August 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

BC Wildfire planning more controlled ignitions to fight Thomas Creek Wildfire

The wildfire is burning out of control across 10,759 hectares as of Aug. 7

The Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls is burning across 10,759 hectares as of Aug. 7.

On Aug. 6, favourable winds helped crews perform a successful 300 hectare planned ignition in the Derenzy Lake area, said the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

A column of smoke from the ignition was visible from Penticton and surrounding areas. The ignition was critical in reinforcing a guard line in an effort to gain containment on the fire, said BCWS.

Crews will continue to look for opportunities to complete additional small hand ignitions along guard lines in the coming days, added BCWS. Planned ignitions are used to remove unburnt fuels between the fireguard line and the fire to help further secure the fire’s perimeter.

The fire is still classified as out of control, and 53 firefighters, 39 Canadian Armed Forces Personnel, 35 support staff, 23 pieces of heavy equipment and 3 helicopters are on scene fighting the blaze.

