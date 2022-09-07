Smoke seen from hills of South East Kelowna. (Image/ Terry Lust)

Smoke seen from hills of South East Kelowna. (Image/ Terry Lust)

UPDATE: Helicopters and air tankers respond to Jack Creek Wildfire, near Peachland

The blaze is currently two hectares in size

UPDATE: 6:40 p.m.

The Jack Creek wildfire, near Peachland is currently two hectares in size.

Ten crew members will be battling the blaze from the ground while helicopters and air tankers douse the blaze from above.

The fire is considered a visible surface fire with occasional candling. It is exhibiting a moderate rate of spread at a rank two or three.

(BC Wildfire)

(BC Wildfire)

The cause of the flames is currently under investigation.

Original:

A wildfire sparked in the hills above Peachland, Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke could been seen from across Okanagan Lake in the South East Kelowna area about 5 p.m.

BC Wildfire is responding to the blaze with helicopters, air tankers and a ground crew.

According to those in the Peachland area a helicopter is already on scene.

It’s unclear how the fire started or how big it is.

More to come.

READ MORE: Wildfire near Coquihalla outside of Merritt

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireBreaking NewsOkanagan

Previous story
Province takes aim at cost of living with 2% rent cap, increased tax benefits
Next story
UPDATE: Source says Saskatchewan stabbing suspect dies following lengthy manhunt

Just Posted

Chelsea Prince is the new director of instruction – Indigenous education for School District 83, North Okanagan-Shuswap. (School District 83 photo)
New role in North Okanagan-Shuswap school district to lead Indigenous content

House for sale. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler)
Four straight months of falling house prices in Central Okanagan

Public assent was given via an alternative approval process for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to establish the North Shuswap Health Centre Financial Contribution Service Area, which will fund the health centre through taxation. (File photo)
North Shuswap residents support tax increase for health centre

Participants enjoy samples of wine and other taste treats at the 2018 R.J. Haney Heritage Village Harvest Celebration. (File photo)
Enjoy the fruits of Shuswap residents’ labour at Haney’s Harvest Celebration