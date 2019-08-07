BC Wildfire Service urges public to be more careful with fire use

BC Wildfire Service urges the public to be careful with campfires (BC Wildfire Service)

BC Wildfire Service is urging the public to be more cautious while having campfires to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.

The reminder comes after fire wardens discovered and extinguished 32 abandoned campfires over the B.C. Day long weekend.

“Abandoned campfires can start wildfires. These sorts of incidents are preventable. If the ashes from a campfire are not cold to the touch, the campfire has not been fully extinguished,” stated BC Wildfire Service in a release.

Careless acts not only cause potential wildfires, but can leave a hole in your wallet with fines of up to $1,150 for abandoned campfires.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 25 hectares burned in yesterdays grass fire

“If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs, as well as the value of the resources damaged or destroyed by the wildfire,” states the release.

#BCWildfire is urging the public to be more careful with fire use to help reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires. Fire wardens discovered & extinguished 32 abandoned campfires over the BC Day long weekend in #Kamloops Fire Centre alone. More info here: https://t.co/A9haEKfuHR pic.twitter.com/YZhYvcYoGa — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 7, 2019

Since April 1, 2019, BC Wildfire Service has responded to 118 wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which have burned approximately 1,696 hectares of land to date. Of those fires, 26 were caused by lightning and 92 are suspected to be human-caused.

The fire danger rating in the Kamloops Fire Centre is generally “moderate” to “high,” with pockets of “extreme” near Lytton, Princeton and parts of the southern Okanagan region.

READ MORE: Raptors evacuated due to threatening South Okanagan wildfire

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation by calling 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.