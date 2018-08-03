BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

BC Wildfire Service has reached a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4

B.C.’s wildfire situation has become so intense that it’s now time to call in outside help.

“Intense lightning storms have generated a significant increase in fire activity across B.C., with over 450 fires now burning,” reads a message from BC Wildfire posted shortly before midnight Thursday.

“As a result, for the first time in 2018, the BC Wildfire Service has reached a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4, meaning that the province is experiencing a high level of fire activity and multiple fire starts and will require assistance from outside of B.C. to continue managing the situation.”

BC Wildfire officials are actively monitoring the amount and type of resources required to respond to this situation.

“To ensure we can maintain our capacity, the BC Wildfire Service is currently requesting resources from elsewhere in Canada and internationally to assist with the wildfire situation,” read the update.

“More information will be available on this assistance in the coming days.”

The link below is BC Wildfire’s Interactive Wildfire Map, which shows fires that are actively burning throughout the province. https://governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=ef6f11c8c36b42c29e103f65dbcd7538

