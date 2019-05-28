Bear and cubs seen near South Canoe School

A sow with two cubs was spotted near the South Canoe School on Tuesday, May 28.
South Canoe resident Kayla Vannieuwenhuizen saw the bears at approximately 11:40 a.m.
“I picked up my mail and I turned around to drive home and they were just hanging out at the end of my driveway,” she said, “I laid on my horn and they just kind of sat there. The two cubs got up on their back legs and just stared at me.”
Vannieuwenhuizen said she managed to scare the bears off by using an airhorn and she called the school to let them know the bears didn’t scare away easily
This is not the first time Vannieuwenhuizen has dealt with bears in the area.
“We’ve had a bear problem this year,” she said. “We’ve had two bear-proof garbage cans destroyed already.”
Aware of previous bear sightings near other elementary schools, she believes the location of the school has a role to play in the bears’ fearlessness.
“Out here in South Canoe we are just rural enough that they’re not as scared as somewhere like Hillcrest.”
The bears were last seen going up 10th Avenue.
