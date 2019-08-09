A bear spotted in the Canadian woods. (Black Press Media files)

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

A pair of tourists visiting northern B.C. had a terrifying close encounter with a black bear recently.

ALSO READ: Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

Nicole Caithness, a conservation officer with the BC Conservation Officer Service, says the couple stepped out at a common tourist pullout on the South Klondike Highway just south of the Yukon boundary on July 29.

She says they took their dogs for a walk on leash and happened upon a lone black bear as it came out of a ditch.

The bear attacked one of the dogs and then the man jumped on the bear and began punching it, but Caithness says the bear remained focused on the dog until both bear and man rolled into the ditch.

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon.

In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Caithness says Yukon conservation officers later attended the area and destroyed the bear when it came at them in an aggressive manner.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy
Next story
BC Wildfire: Eagle Bluff blaze growth is positive

Just Posted

Shuswap breast cancer patient finds joy in hiding painted rocks

Blind Bay resident’s art project sees work shared world over

Shea Weber scores Old Town Road sign

Sicamous signs also on their way to Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, air quality statement and risks of thunderstorms

Your weather report for Friday, August 9th, 2019.

Panhandling bylaw: Homeless man thinks it should target only aggressive panhandlers

Man missing sense of community from spending years on downtown street

Shuswap firefighters aid fight against Eagle Bluff blaze

Local support to focus on structure protection efforts near Oliver

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Grant funding available for youth initiatives

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen offering two grants of up to $15,000 each

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

UPDATE: two out of six wanted persons found in North Okanagan

RCMP have found two of the six individuals sought in the Vernon area

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Going the distance: Top Okanagan football player looks to lead team back to glory

Tyler Going was ranked No. 8 top player in Canadian Junior Football League

Most Read