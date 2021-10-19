Celine Rytz did a smudge for the bear and buried the body in a location where it won’t be disturbed. (Contributed-Celine Rytz)

Bear cub dies after being hit by car in Revelstoke

A woman walking found the bear dying but help was too late

It had been a few days since Celine Rytz had seen the momma bear and rolly-polly cubs that frequent her yard, on Farrell Road.

While out on their regular walk in the area, her dog ran off, after what she assumed was a squirrel, but the deep barking was abnormal.

She followed her dog into the forest and found one of the cubs curled up, paws over her face, at the base of a tree.

Though her initial reaction was to get out of there because mom was probably in the area, she could tell something was wrong with the cub–her breathing was laboured.

Rytz works at the Revelstoke Veterinary Clinic and called the vet, who directed her to the BC Conservation Service.

While they waited for recommendations on what to do, the cub died.

Conservation Officer Matt Hall, who is based in Invermere, said he was arranging for a vet to see the cub and the Northern Lights Wildlife Centre in Golden to transport the cub, however, the response wasn’t needed.

READ MORE: Conservation officers give out multiple tickets for violations in Revelstoke area

Rytz and Dr. Veronika Kulinova did an examination of the body and found injuries similar to those of a dog who was hit by a car.

The cub’s body was found around 200 metres from Highway 1, with Farrell Rd. not far in the other direction.

Hall said if you come across injured wildlife to make note of the location, as detailed as you can, and call the Conservation Service.

Rytz and Kulinova made an ink print of the bear’s paw and buried the body at a remote location where it would not be disturbed or attract predators.

READ MORE: Bear necessities: How Revelstoke can prepare for an increased number of bear sightings

 

Celine Rytz made an ink print of the cub’s paw. (Contributed-Celine Rytz)

