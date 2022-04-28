Bear cub with broken back euthanized in Princeton

A young black bear was euthanized in Princeton over the weekend.
RCMP were called to Harold Avenue last Saturday, April 23, at 7:20 p.m., to assist conservation officers.
“It was an injured black bear in the bushes, just near the public works yard,” said RCMP detachment commander Rob Hughes.
It was determined the bear had a broken back, after being struck by a vehicle.“The bears are out moving around, and the little ones are coming out of their winter homes,” said Hughes. “Be careful, especially at night.”
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.