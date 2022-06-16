(photo provided by COS).

Bear killed after multiple attacks on walkers in Pemberton

The bear was involved in a similar attack Sunday (June 12) and multiple other incidents

A black bear has been killed by the conservation officers in Pemberton, following an attack on a woman walking near the area earlier this week.

The woman was charged and bitten by the bear on the Riverside Wetlands trail around 9:30 a.m. Monday (June 13) and has since been treated for her injuries.

On Tuesday (June 14), the bear was euthanized after being deemed a threat to the public.

The bear was identified based on victim and witness descriptions, the location and evidence at the scene.

Authorities have confirmed that the same bear is responsible for a similar attack on Sunday (June 12) and multiple incidents of charging people.

Off-leash dogs were present in both attacks, prompting the B.C. Conservation Officer Service to advise that dogs be kept on-leash.

According to data from the B.C. COS, there were 935 calls received from the public to report conflict with a black bear in April. That is 270 more calls than the same time period in 2021. Those calls resulted in 23 black bears being destroyed.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Previous story
New Royal B.C. Museum opposed by nearly 70% of British Columbians: poll
Next story
Canadian renters see largest increase in 3 years between April and May

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol and other emergency services responded to a collision on Highway 1, at the Highway 97B intersection, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (File photo)
Collision between semi and sedan temporarily closes Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

George protects his owner after she turns around to find scratched and muddy suspect behind her at White Lake on June 15, 2022. (Photo contributed)
Dog chases off ‘scary looking guy’ as Salmon Arm RCMP and team seek fleeing suspect

A Rapattack crew unloads sandbags for placement around a city lift station at Canoe Beach on Thursday morning, June 16, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Rapattack crews sandbagging for high water in Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus vice-principal Noah Ralston presents SAS grad Claire Van Bergeyk with the Governor General’s Academic Medal for academic excellence. (School District 83 photo)
Salmon Arm grad honoured for academic excellence