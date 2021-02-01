Bear ‘salty’ after being left behind at Vernon pizzeria

Berry Brown is looking for the rightful owner of this Gund Cinnabear called Uncle Salty after his nephew found it in its original packaging at Boston Pizza in Vernon on Jan. 25, 2021. (Berry Brown - Contributed)

For the past week, a Vernon man has been trying to find the rightful owner of a lost, like-new vintage bear was found at a local pizza place.

Uncle Salty, a Gund Cinnabear, was picked up at Boston Pizza on 32nd Avenue, Jan. 25, 2021, Berry Brown said.

“I was just picking up my nephew and his friend when they showed me the bear and we thought it looked brand new,” Brown said. “It’s still in the box someone must be looking for him.”

Now, he’s trying to find the rightful owner of the bear.

Gund is the oldest manufacturer of plush toys in America and is notably one of the first companies to produce a teddy bear in the early 1900s, the website reads.

If anyone is missing Uncle Salty, they can contact Berry Brown at berrybjbrown@gmail.com for more information.

