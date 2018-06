People urged to use caution if walking or biking through the park

The City of Salmon Arm is reporting there has been a bear sighted on the Little Mountain Trails today.

Warning signs will be posted at all three trailhead entrances later on today.

Residents are urged to use caution when you are exercising outside, be bear aware, and be vigilant.

Owners should also be wary of when walking their dogs in the park, as this can sometimes prompt a conflict.