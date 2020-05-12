A brown bear was seen walking down Olympus Way in West Kelowna on May 11, 2020. (Contributed)

Bear spotted in residential neighbourhood of West Kelowna

Bears have already been seen patrolling several neighbourhoods from Peachland to West Kelowna

A bruin was spotted cruising through the residential area of Rose Valley, in West Kelowna, on Monday, May 11.

A watchful resident posted the sighting to Facebook warning neighbours of its whereabouts. This wildlife encounter serves as a reminder to keep neighbourhoods safe by managing attractants around homes, including household garbage and fruit trees.

Conservation Officers confirm bears have already been spotted in several neighbourhoods from Peachland to West Kelowna.

“This is the time of year bears come out of hibernation, hungry, and looking for food,” said RDCO waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart. “The best advice if you live in an area susceptible to wildlife is to reduce your risk of conflict and take responsibility for your trash.”

On Saturday, three bears were seen strolling near Enderby in the North Okanagan.

READ MORE: Bears are back: Central Okanagan residents urged to safely manage trash

READ MORE: Big White prepares for big summer, still set to open amid pandemic

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elderly scooter driver dies following collision in South Okanagan
Next story
Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Just Posted

Mudslide impacts Sicamous to Salmon Arm traffic

Highway 1 down to single lane alternating traffic

Video: Large number of hummingbirds surprise Shuswap resident

Sorrento resident Rona Wylie Golding says she’s never seen so many use her feeder

Salmon Arm Council agrees to reopen some city buildings, properties effective May 15

Mayor emphasizes city is following province’s lead, will take openings slowly

Reports of motorized vehicles on Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail spike

Officials remind public that trail is closed until work on it is complete

Poll: Are you happy with the re-opening plan in B.C.?

Opinions on the province’s plan to reopen the economy seem to be plentiful on social media

Feds announce one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors amid pandemic

Money comes as seniors have been hard hit by COVID-19

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Bear spotted in residential neighbourhood of West Kelowna

Bears have already been seen patrolling several neighbourhoods from Peachland to West Kelowna

Elderly scooter driver dies following collision in South Okanagan

Police are asking that witnesses of the collision come forward with information

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Rock the Lake not officially cancelled despite B.C.’s ban on large gatherings

The event is still scheduled for Aug. 7 to 9

Remote First Nation on B.C.’s central coast asking non-essential travellers to stay away

The remote coastal first nation is concerned about COVID-19 with increased summer tourism

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Most Read