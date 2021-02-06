Bear spray used in North Shuswap home invasion

Police are investigating the incident but say the public is not at risk.

A January home invasion in which two women were hit with bear spray, is being investigated by Chase RCMP.

Police were called to Celista on Jan. 19 at 4:50 a.m. by a woman who said a man had kicked in her door and bear-sprayed her and her adult daughter. He left immediately after, nothing was stolen and no threats or demands were made. The man’s identity is not known.

An ambulance crew helped the women deal with the painful effects of the spray.

The RCMP does not believe there is a threat to the public, nor was the house targeted randomly.



