Bears scratched and clawed their way into a home in Sunshine Valley this week, in search of a food source they were regularly getting from a homeowner. (Submitted photo)

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

A group of bears have eaten their way into a home near Hope, leaving no choice for conservation officers but to kill them.

Up to five bears were reportedly being fed regularly by a homeowner in the tiny community of Sunshine Valley. This was despite warnings from officials and from neighbours, and for an unknown length of time.

And this week, with the homeowner absent and their food source dried up, the habituated bears decided to take matters into their own paws. The bruins reportedly scratched and tore their way into the cabin, and thrashed the inside in search of food.

They made their way in, destroying the siding and doors of the home, and found the kitchen and fed themselves.

By Friday (July 26) at least two of the bears had been caught in traps set by conservation officers, and put down. Bears that have become accustomed to humans are not suitable for relocation, as they will constantly seek out easier food sources.

READ MORE: Young bear killed downtown Chilliwack was habituated to humans

Several Sunshinve Valley residents who are upset by the sequence of events have contacted The Standard with photographs of the bears, one before it was killed and one afterward, along with photos of the destruction of the house in question.

The community is a small tight-knit one outside between Hope and Manning Park on Hwy. 3. The house is now considered a tear-down by residents, with wiring destroyed and wires hanging down in the area.

One bear was also found in a neighbouring cabin and had to be shot. One resident noted that the bears have been living in the area for some time without conflict.

Watch for an update on this story in the Aug. 1 edition of The Hope Standard, and online.

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Bears scratched and clawed their way into a home in Sunshine Valley this week, in search of a food source they were regularly getting from a homeowner. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large
Next story
Kelowna sees surge in ’90s, ’80s clothing trends

Just Posted

Discovery under floorboards at Carlin Hall prompts emergency funding

CSRD grants $6,000 to help repair foundation wall

Approval sought for residential dock size increase in Shuswap

CSRD pursuing bylaw amendment supporting larger docks on Shuswap, Mara and White lakes

Video to get racers revved for Salmon Arm soapbox derby

Preparations underway for annual fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital

Water quality warnings remain in effect for three Shuswap beaches

E. coli levels test high at Sandy Point, Pierre’s Point and Glen Echo campgrounds

Lobbyist says Salmon Arm unwelcoming to truckers

Drivers seek a place where they can stop and grab a bite to eat

Foodie Friday: Fresh pasta at Gusto Ferrari Cuisine in the South Okanagan

The Ferrari’s want you to know they serve more than just authentic Italian pizza

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Richter Mountain fire now at 80 hectares

Lightning-caused fire near Cawston was discovered July 24

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Volunteers wanted to support literacy in the Shuswap

Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society programs support students, seniors

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Coast Guard on scene of float plane crash north of Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash north of small plane

Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Opera Kelowna makes Okanagan rounds

Opera to play at Vernon Proms festival, outdoor venues

Most Read