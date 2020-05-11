Bears spotted near Enderby

Three bears spotted by North Okanagan

North Okanagan resident Bev Smith encountered wildlife, from a safe distance, over the weekend.

On May 9, the personal fitness coach spotted three bears, a mother and two cubs, near Enderby.

She managed to record some of the encounter on video.

Take a look.

If you spot bears or other wildlife in the Okanagan you can report the sighting to the Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), developed by WildSafeBC to enable the public to view reports of wildlife in British Columbia.

According to WARP, a black bear was spotted near Enderby on May 5 and a possible grizzly bear was sighted on May 4 about 7:30 p.m. near Highway 97A and Canyon Road.

READ MORE: Explosion at Lavington pellet plant

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Explosion at North Okanagan pellet plant

Just Posted

Show and shine of gratitude rolls hits the road for Salmon Arm caregivers

Salmon Arm Vintage Car Club members spend Mother’s Day expressing gratitude and thanks

BC RCMP celebrate National Police Week with interactive opportunity

Scenario on its Facebook page allows participant to be investigator

New talent in region excites Okanagan Film Commission

Commissioner Jon Summerland says talent will ‘enrich production business’

COVID-19: Vernon’s Okanagan Military Tattoo cancelled

Vernon’s largest indoor event falls victim to pandemic

WATCH: Lumby valleys captured in YouTube video

Village dairy farmer Pete Hanson shot 20-minute video of flight with neighbour Jack Rennie

Bears spotted near Enderby

Three bears spotted by North Okanagan

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Snowmobiler airlifted to safety after spending night on Little White Mountain in Kelowna

COSAR and the RCMP collaborated to locate and extract the sledder

Explosion at North Okanagan pellet plant

Early morning incident, no reported injuries

North Okanagan teen missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP search for 16-year-old boy last seen at Salmon River Road home

Morning Start: Are fruit stickers edible?

Your morning start for Monday, May 11, 2020

Army & Navy department stores to shut its doors forever due to COVID-19 challenges

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

BC Hydro seeing 10% dip in electricity demand, concerned about reservoir spillover

B.C. could see a decrease in electricity use double that of the 2008 recession by April 2021

Most Read