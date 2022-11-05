Jill Hayward photo

Jill Hayward photo

Bears that attacked two women in Squamish won’t be captured

Injuries minor, conservation officers say incident appears to have defensive in nature

Conservation officers say they don’t plan to capture a pair of bears that attacked two women Thursday in Squamish, B.C., saying the incidents appear defensive in nature.

Sgt. Simon Gravel of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the attacks occurred about an hour apart, but are believed to involve the same sow and her yearling.

The Squamish Estuary trail network, a conservation area next to the mountain community’s downtown centre about 60 kilometres north of Vancouver, will be closed until further notice.

Gravel says an investigation suggests the bears reacted out of surprise, with the sow attacking a woman in one case and the young bear instigating the other.

Both women were pushed to the ground and scratched, and one woman was also bitten, but Gravel says the injuries are believed to be minor and full recoveries are expected.

He says bears are stressed at this time of year, as they seek food ahead of denning, which is expected in a few weeks as the weather cools.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation. It is a good reminder that we live among wildlife and we have to be aware of our surroundings,” Gravel says.

The service recommends making noise when running or walking trails, avoiding going alone and keeping dogs on leashes.

Officers will continue regular sweeps of the area to monitor the bears, Gravel says.

The attacks follow a period of prolonged drought that affected salmon runs across British Columbia. Lack of food could increase aggressive behaviour, but Gravel says it’s difficult to make a definitive connection with many factors at play.

He also says more bears have been reported in Squamish this year, which could intensify territorial behaviour.

“I cannot tell you one specific factor that will be ultimately responsible for those attacks.”

RELATED: 1 injured, 2 in critical condition following bear attack in northeastern B.C.

bearsWildlife

Previous story
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend

Just Posted

Kaytlynn Davidson and Paige Murphy are the owners of Fern & Co. Creative Collective, located in downtown Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
Providing a safe space a priority for owners of Salmon Arm’s Fern & Co.

Shelter and outreach operators in the B.C. Interior, including several in the Okanagan, have authored an open letter to Interior Health, BC Housing and municipalities calling for changes to the way the “homeless crisis” is addressed. The letter was issued Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
‘We are tired of the futility’: Okanagan shelters call for changes to homelessness response

Jordyn Konrad was recognized in the Top 20 Under 40 program earlier this year. (File photo)
Program to recognize Salmon Arm innovators over age 40 creating positive change

Daisy Pare bar manager at Breakers Pub on Sept. 11, 2020 gets ready for new B.C. rules announced by provincial health authority Dr. Bonnie Henry on Sept. 8, regarding nightclubs, bars and restaurants. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rising workers’ compensation costs concern to Okanagan businesses