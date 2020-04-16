Welcoming, isn’t it? This abandoned underground mine in Beaverdell, B.C. was likely built in the late 1800s. (Youtube)

Beaverdell, B.C. home to underground mine over a century old

YouTube channel ‘British Columbia Ghost Mines’ explores abandoned mine in the south east valley

Looking for a place to take your self isolation to the next level? This abandoned mine in Beaverdell has got you covered — literally.

Beaverdell is only an hour and a half drive from Penticton. (Google Maps)

Brought to the eyes of the internet in 2015 by the vlogger who runs the aptly named YouTube channel “British Columbia Ghost Mines,” the mine was likely part of initial ore prospecting that began in the Beaverdell area in the late 1880s.

Now empty and abandoned, the mine is open for exploration. Check it out:

READ MORE: Train catches fire in Revelstoke

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 world update: Trump talks of reopening U.S.; cases ease in some countries
Next story
‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council praises plan for feed mill to support poultry operation

Land commission approval needed because more than 50 per cent of product might come from off-farm

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball gets permission to build batting cage

City council gives the nod following a couple of years of staff’s discussion with the association

Police watchdog investigates after man seriously injured during arrest near Sicamous

The incident took place around noon on Tuesday, April 14

Chase Fire Department responds to grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway

Residents called the fire department after seeing rising smoke

Braking device swiped from Shuswap zipline company

Chase’s Treetop Flyers appeals to public for return of Zipstop unit

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Leaf pick-up springs into action in North Okanagan city

In light of the current public health emergency, city not recommending neighbours collect leaves for compost

Summerland council revisiting budget

Municipality examining figures, property taxes and utility payments as COVID-19 continues

Morning Start: Is this the world’s toughest tongue twister?

Your morning start for Thursday, April 16, 2020

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

Beaverdell, B.C. home to underground mine over a century old

YouTube channel ‘British Columbia Ghost Mines’ explores abandoned mine in the south east valley

COVID-19 world update: Trump talks of reopening U.S.; cases ease in some countries

Comprehensive digest of the latest coronavirus news from around the globe

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

Most Read