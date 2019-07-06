Beer and big ideas flow at Innovation Centre

First monthly Innovation on Tap event tackles real-life design challenge

An evening of technology, design and beer brought Salmon Arm residents of all backgrounds together to solve a real-life design challenge.

On Thursday, July 4, at the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre Powered by SASCU, the first installment of Innovation on Tap was held where residents were posed a question: how should three tourist information kiosks coming to Salmon Arm be designed? The kiosks will be installed in three key locations in Salmon Arm: a pullout along Highway 97B, Canoe Beach and Marine Park.

More than 20 people attended the event with backgrounds ranging from woodworking to robotics.

“I think there are a ton of innovative people in Salmon Arm who want to connect with others, talk about tech and equipment and contribute to a community solution,” said Thomas Briginshaw, the Innovation Centre’s executive director. “Doing it over a beer on a patio around 5 o’clock is just a good time all around.”

Individuals interested in designing the kiosks could put their names forward to be included in a think-tank to work on the project, but Briginshaw says there is no minimum time commitment.

Design challenges can be put forward by anyone in the community, and could be the topic for the following month’s Innovation on Tap event.

The Innovation Centre plans to host Innovation on Tap the first Thursday of every month, with the next one on Thursday, Aug. 8.

