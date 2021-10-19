Before and after school care initiative to launch in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Silver Creek Elementary will be home to School District 83’s Seamless Day pilot project where before and after school care will be made available for primary students and their school-aged siblings. (File photo)

Silver Creek Elementary will be the first North Okanagan-Shuswap school to offer before and after school care as part of a school district initiative.

On Monday, Oct. 18, School District 83 announced it would be running its Seamless Day pilot project at the school. The project involves the provision of before and after school care for primary students and their school-aged siblings.

In 2020, the Ministry of Education announced changes to the school act giving school boards the ability to offer before and after school child care.

According to the school district, students participating in the pilot project will connect with familiar educators throughout the day, allowing the educators to “better meet their needs and expand on their interests, curiosities and wonders.” The team of educators will include one classroom teacher and two Early Childhood Educators.

“The model is designed to enhance children’s cognitive, physical, social and emotional development and benefits from the professional expertise of primary teachers and early childhood educators working together,” said Jennifer Findlay, SD83 District Principal – Early Learning. “We are very excited to work with the SD83 Seamless Day Team to make this project a reality for students and families in the Silver Creek area.”

Silver Creek’s selection for the pilot project was based on a number of factors including: parental need for before and after school care; availability of licensed child care in the community; a school with additional space (two rooms are licensed – Kindergarten classroom plus one other); and a Kindergarten teacher willing to be part of the pilot project.

Read more: North Okanagan-Shuswap school district exploring options for child care

Read more: B.C. expanding ‘seamless day kindergarten’ pilot program

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm