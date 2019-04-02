Sharon Wiener and Ben Manea, owners of Walla Artisan Bakery & Cafe, are determined to keep their business running despite Manea’s diagnosis of ALS. Jordyn Thomson/Western News.

Beloved South Okanagan bakery has plans to re-open

Community meeting sparked new interest to keep the unique bakery open

A community meeting has opened a new door for Penticton’s beloved Walla Bakery.

“Someone offered to help manage Wall and one of our customers is pursuing a long-term strategy that would allow Walla to continue to operate in Penticton while also expand bread sales to other markets,” said co-owner Sharon Wiener.

It was just over one year ago that Wiener’s husband, Benjamin Manea, also a co-owner and the baker, was diagnosed with ALS and announced they would be selling Walla Artisan Bakery and Café.

READ ALSO: Life takes an unpredictable turn for well-known South Okanagan baker

Shortly after the announcement, they decided to change their plans after an outpouring of customers showed their support. Instead of closing, they decided to try and find someone who could take over the bakery. When that plan fizzled due to a lack of consistent help, the couple held a public discussion on March 4.

READ ALSO: Walla Artisan Bakery & Cafe seeks protégé to continue business

“There continued to be a demand for the bread, especially from those who are gluten intolerant and could not find an alternative. Ben is still happy to be doing some training and supervising. After mulling over all these factors this past month, we decided to re-open,” said Wiener.

This time they will be focusing on the bread as they stabilize and then plan to slowly reintroduce old and new products. Walla is not a gluten-free facility but their unique long-fermentation process breaks down the gluten to make the breads more digestible so they mimic a gluten-free bread.

“We have no idea what will happen in future, we can’t be definitive, but since we have the staff to bake this great bread, someone else to manage things, and the customers who want it, we’ll keep making these efforts for now,” said Wiener.

The couple also noted they are hiring and will be open starting Wednesday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sicamous RCMP arrest man for attempted muder
Next story
Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP arrest man for attempted muder

Woman receives life-threatening injuries, 26-year-old man in custody

Firefighters take charge in emergency scenarios

Members of several CSRD firehalls gather for training exercise

Hirose scores first NHL goal and win for Red Wings

Former Silverbacks’ tie-breaker against Boston Bruins helps Detroit claim victory

New homes going up for Shuswap songbirds

Volunteers needed to place 50 birdhouses built by students along Salmon Arm foreshore

Update: BC Wildfire Service contains both Chase fires

It is believed both fires, which burned land southeast of Niskonlith Lake, were human caused

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

Kelowna man charged in relation to Rutland gas station armed robberies

Kyle Watts-Watling has been charged with four counts of armed robbery

Salmon Arm Jewels return from tropical training trip

Shuswap soccer players return from Hawaii after successful international outing

Beloved South Okanagan bakery has plans to re-open

Community meeting sparked new interest to keep the unique bakery open

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Anglers anxious to get back out on the water

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Most Read