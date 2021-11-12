Bible college COVID-19 lockdown in Sunnybrae nearing end

College on Interior Health list of outbreaks with 31 cases, spokesperson said quarantine almost over

Although a college in Tappen is listed by Interior Health with 31 cases of COVID-19, a college spokesperson says the outbreak is nearly over.

Steve Janz, executive director of Millar College of the Bible in Sunnybrae, said as soon as a student reported to the college’s health officer that they were having a hard time tasting anything, the college went into lockdown.

That was Oct. 21 and everyone has been confined to the campus since then, he said.

“All of our students live on campus. It was pretty easy for us to shut it down, with no contact to the outside world….We are in the tail end now.”

The demographic is young, with the average age 21, Janz said.

“We’re very fortunate… Nobody has been seriously ill at all.”

He said the college has a good vaccination rate, but chose as a college not to take a position on vaccinations.

Interior Health has given them directives which they’ve been happy to follow, he noted.

“Our concern obviously is for our neighbourhood as well,” he said, explaining that was why they went immediately to full quarantine.

The lockdown fell during reading break. Janz said that was hard on the students but they responded to it well.

