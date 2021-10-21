Bicycle bandit: Salmon Arm RCMP investigating theft of black and yellow Norco Range

Mountain bike has unique features such as green seat and pedals

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating the theft of this mountain bike, which was stolen from the 600 block of 5th Avenue SE in Salmon Arm on Oct. 17, 2021. (Salmon Arm RCMP image)

A unique, and expensive, mountain bike has been stolen and police are investigating the incident.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP said on Oct. 17, a man reported someone had broken into his shed in the 600 block of 5th Avenue SE.

The lock to the shed was cut and the man’s Norco Range 7.3 Carbon mountain bike was gone. West said the bike has some unique and identifiable features, including a green seat, black and gold stem, red rear hub and green pedals.

“Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything, or have security camera footage that might assist in this investigation, to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044,” said West.

RCMP