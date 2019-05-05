Big White Ski Resort���s executive chef Rob Walker has been named one of six Okanagan-area chefs to compete in next fall���s ���Canada���s Great Kitchen Party��� culinary competition. (Contributed)

Big White Chef to compete in prestigious culinary competition

The award winning chef will compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

Big White Ski Resort’s executive chef Rob Walker has been named one of six Okanagan-area chefs to compete in next fall’s Canada’s Great Kitchen Party culinary competition – for the second time in three years.

Formerly called the Gold Medal Plates, Chef Walker competed in the 2016 semi-finals in Victoria, where he was up against nine other BC-based chefs to secure a spot in the finals.

“I can tell you from experience, it is not only an amazing opportunity but an opportunity that I have considered the highlight of my career,” Walker said.

READ MORE: RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd. opens fifth kitchen

READ MORE: Canadian Culinary Championships leaves Kelowna, moves to Ottawa for 2020

Walker joined the Big White team in the 2016/2017 season after working as an executive chef in many Okanagan-area restaurants, and since, has been instrumental in improving and restructuring the culinary scene at the resort.

“Big White has been extremely supportive and has helped me to achieve my culinary goals and ambitions,” Walker said. “The mountain has an incredible food scene and I am proud to be part of it.”

“Chef Walker is an extraordinarily talented chef. His dedication to the craft and artistry of cooking is apparent in every dish he puts on a menu,” said Trevor Hanna, vice president of Hospitality at Big White.

“Now that Kelowna has its own regional competition as part of the Canadian Culinary Championships, it will be very exciting to see Chef Rob and the other great chefs in the area battle it out for a spot in Ottawa.”

Competing chefs are asked to create a dish, pair it with a Canadian wine, beer or spirit, then have it judged on visual presentation, texture, technical achievement, taste, beverage compatibility and wow factor. Winners of the regional competitions then compete at the national finals, the Canadian Culinary Championships, held at the start of next year in Ottawa.

Walker has seen success at other culinary competitions, including two gold medals in the Western Canadian Culinary Arts Festival and first place in the 2013 Sysco Chefs Black Box competition.

