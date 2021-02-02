(Phil McLachlan/The Free Press file)

Big White COVID-19 cluster grows by five cases

This brings the total to 231 cases, since the cluster was declared 49 days ago

Five more cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a cluster at Big White Mountain.

Interior Health (IH) reported Feb. 2 that this brings the total to 231 cases, since the cluster was declared 49 days ago.

Of the total cases, 16 are active and on isolation, according to IH.

Those in the Big White community are reminded to avoid social gatherings, and asked to follow public health guidelines.

“Please follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask,” IH stated.

IH explained that while they continue to test on the mountain, those who may need to self-isolate are being supported. The risk remains low for those visiting the mountain, who follow public health guidance.

Another updated on this cluster is expected Friday, Feb. 5.

Around the region, 37 more cases were linked to the cluster in the William Lake area. There are seven more cases linked to a cluster in Fernie. An outbreak in West Kelowna was declared over, and a variant of COVID-19 was detected in the region.

