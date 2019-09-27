Big White expected to get more than 10 cm of snow this weekend

Ski resorts throughout the Okanagan and Kootenays are expected to lots of snow

It might still be several more weeks before ski resorts open for the season, but an early winter storm is expected to leave more than 10 cm of snow at local resorts this weekend.

Webcams at Big White showed the mountain had already received several centimetres of snow on Friday with up to 12 cm expected to fall by Sunday.

The early snowfall prompted a response from Michael Ballingall, vice-president of Big White, who took to Facebook to share his excitement.

“Did you wake up with snow in your front yard this morning? It starting,” wrote Ballingall.

Further south in the Kootenays, Red Mountain and Whitewater are expected to see the most amount of snow with more 18 cm by the end of the weekend.

READ MORE: Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Fugitives in northern B.C. homicides planned to steal boat, flee to Europe or Africa
Next story
Video: Hundreds turn out for Penticton Climate Strike

Just Posted

RCMP respond to several reports of break and enter, thefts in Shuswap

Chase police recover three stolen vehicles from rural Celista property

Off-duty officer detains allegedly intoxicated driver at North Shuswap store

61-year-old Barriere man’s vehicle impounded, issued 90 day suspension

Salmon Arm businesswomen overwhelm with support

Freedom’s Gate Equine Society owner grateful for $4,960 donation from Women Who Wine

Firefighters quick to extinguish electrical fire at Salmon Arm U-brew

Cause determined to be faulty wiring in wall-mounted heater

Public invited to piece together Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake for upcoming exhibition

Salmon Arm Arts Centre gives look at what goes into exhibit for BC Culture Days

VIDEO: Fugitives in northern B.C. homicides planned to steal boat, flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

First snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

It’s happening, winter is coming—grab your skis!

Video: Hundreds turn out for Penticton Climate Strike

The message attendees were advocating for was clear, they want climate action now

Vernon woman sells art to raise cash for family displaced by fire

Paintings for sale in fundraising effort for woman, 2 children who lost home to fire

Cause of Vernon house fire unknown, investigation underway

The house fire has displaced a mother and her two children as well as 2 teens

Multi-vehicle rollover reported on Okanagan Connector

Reports indicate the accident happened near Glenmore Brenda Road

COSAR seeking public help in search for elderly hunter outside Kelowna

The man left home Thursday morning and was expected home by noon but didn’t return

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

Most Read