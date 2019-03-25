The Big White Fire Department raised more than $100,000 during the eighth annual Rooftop Campout March 22 to March 24 photo: contributed

Big White Fire Department raises more than $10,000 for new cross walks

The annual Rooftop Campout helped raised funds over the weekend

More than $10,000 was raised by the Big White Fire Department during the eighth annual Rooftop Campout.

Members of the Work Experience Program along with Big White firefighters set up on top of the Kid’s Centre in the village to raise money for developing and installing two community pedestrian crosswalks.

Any money left over will go toward purchasing and installing public access defibrillators for the community.

“The weather was in our favour and the guys has a great time,” said Big White fire chief Jamie Svendsen.

“It always amazes me how our department steps up every year, to raise money for charity and community needs. This year the WEP 17 members spearheaded the rooftop event and the money will go towards building a safer community.”

A press release from Big White Ski resort said that pedestrians are forced to share the road with vehicles around the resort and that the two new cross walks will be lit to increase pedestrian safety.

“Anytime the dedicated individuals from the Big White Fire Department raise money for the community is a time we all need to give thanks,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice-president at Big White Ski Resort.

“These are the people that always go above and beyond for the Big White Mountain Community, no matter when or why they are called upon. Raising money for lit crosswalks on Big White Road shows their extreme community spirit.”

While firefighters camped out over the weekend, residents and guests took part in activities the department had organized that included fire truck tours, raffle tickets and commemorative t-shirts were sold to raise funds.

