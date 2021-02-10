Big White Ski Resort closes two lifts due to freezing temperatures

Temperatures have hit -30 C in the alpine

Big White Ski Resort is down two lifts as temperatures on the mountain hit -30 C.

The resort closed the Gem Lake and Cliff chair lifts on Tuesday due to the cold. In a post to its Facebook page, the resort stated the lifts would remain closed until temperatures rise.

“In the case of a lift failure, these temperatures present challenges to get team members safely in place if they need to manually evacuate those two chairs. We will assess temperature each morning, but you can expect these two chairs to remain closed until we have a rise of temperature in the alpine.”

For those still looking to come to the mountain amid the freezing temperatures, resort management suggests skiers and snowboarders cover all exposed skin and watch each other for frostbite.

