Proof of vaccination is also not needed to access skiing, snowboarding and other outdoor activities. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Proof of vaccination is also not needed to access skiing, snowboarding and other outdoor activities. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna to open Nov. 25

All patrons will be expected to follow provincial public health orders to access certain services

Big White is set to open on Nov. 25, but patrons will have to show proof of vaccination in order to access certain services.

This will include restaurants with sit-down table service, stores, public spaces in the resort’s accommodations, fitness centres and privately-owned resort restaurants. Visitors will not need proof of vaccination to access cafeterias and quick service cafeterias in day lodges. Proof of vaccination is also not needed for public washrooms and retail services in day lodges.

Proof of vaccination is also not needed to access skiing, snowboarding and other outdoor activities.

“All of the provincial health mandates that are currently in effect in B.C. will be in effect for Big White as well,” said senior vice-president Michael Ballingall in an interview with Black Press.

But Ballingall said that public health orders are subject to change and visitors should check before heading up to Big White.

“There will be changes to the rules before opening day. We have a no-questions-asked refund policy in place on season passes until opening day. If things do change, and you don’t like the change, you’ll get a 100 per cent refund on your pass,” said Ballingall.

READ MORE: Search for missing Kelowna man in Mission Creek Park turns up empty handed

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
71 cats seized by SPCA from rural B.C. property
Next story
B.C.’s inadequate heat wave supports heightened risks to vulnerable people: report

Just Posted

Second Harvest food bank in Salmon Arm is interested in talking to volunteers who would like to glean fruit as well as people who have fruit trees that may soon require gleaning. (File photo)
Second Harvest in Salmon Arm needs help providing fruit

As of Oct. 5 there were nine schools within School District 83 on Interior Health’s list for potential COVID-19 exposures. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
Interior Health adds more North Okangan-Shuswap schools to COVID-19 exposures list

A letter from a Salmon Arm resident regarding traffic and pedestrian safety concerns at the Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street intersection was received by city council and is being forwarded to the city’s Traffic Safety Committee for consideration. (Google Maps image)
Salmon Arm resident asks for four-way stop at Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino received a donation to the Sicamous Fire Department from (left to right) Harlowe Bird, 2, Aleeah Bird, 7, Avery Sanche, 5, Kennedy Sanche, 7, and Jase Sanche, 2, in October of 2021. (District of Sicamous image)
Kids’ donation to Sicamous Fire Department matched by local business, doctor