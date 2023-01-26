Bike wash station proposed for South Canoe trailhead in Salmon Arm

Pictured is one example of a bike wash station. The Shuswap Trail Alliance is looking to build a bike wash station at the South Canoe trailhead. (Contributed)

Keeping bikes clean and invasive species away from South Canoe trails are goals of a project proposed by the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

At its Jan. 23 meeting, city council agreed to support an application by the Shuswap Trail Alliance (STA) to the Shuswap Community Foundation for a $9,100 grant that will go towards the installation of a bike wash station at the South Canoe trailhead.

In an email to the city, STA executive director Jen Bellhouse explained the bike wash station would aid in the reduction of the spread of invasive species, as well as “provide an amenity to visitors in the region, and residents, that may not have access to the necessary water/equipment to wash their bike.”

“Invasive species can have negative impacts on the enjoyment and maintenance of trails,” reads a letter by the STA’s Adrian Bostock. “They can cause damage to equipment, such as puncturing bike tires, and can also harm humans and animals, such as causing skin burns or injuring horses.

“Invasive species can be spread through the movement of seeds, insects and diseases on equipment or clothing. To help control the spread of invasive species, it is important to inspect and clean gear, clothing, and equipment before and after use… Providing a bike wash station at the South Canoe trailhead will help reduce the spread of invasive plant species.”

Bellhouse said $11,600 is required for the project, including around $6,000 to bring a city water source to the parking lot. The STA has confirmed it received $2,500 for the project from the Municipal and Regional District Tax, and is looking to the community foundation for the remainder. Bellhouse asked if the city could provide a letter of support for the project, to which council voted unanimously in favour.

In addition to cleaning bikes, Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said the bike wash station might also get used as a dog wash station.

“There are a number of places where I walk my dog and to have a bike wash station to rinse off his legs and underbelly before he gets in my car would be very exciting,” said Lindgren. “I’d love to see one up at Little Mountain Field House where there’s a big slough in the middle of the park where my golden retrievers love to swim… It would be really nice to have these in more than one place.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn said bike wash stations had been talked about for some time at the Greenways committee, and this is a good start.

“It’s probably the best spot to put one and see how it goes,” said Flynn.

