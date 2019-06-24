Biker airlifted from Okanagan mountain resort

22-year-old injured at SilverStar Mountain Resort

A biker was airlifted from SilverStar Mountain Resort Sunday.

The 22-year-old male downhill bike rider was injured on a jump near the top of the Home Run Tee Sunday afternoon.

SilverStar Ski Patrol responded and BC Ambulance was called for transport. BCAS also dispatched an Air Ambulance due to the mechanism of injury and history of the patient being unconscious.

The male was unconscious when SilverStar patrol arrived on scene but regained consciousness shortly after.

He was then transported to Parking Lot E and from there was transported by air ambulance to hospital.

“SilverStar continues to take every precaution necessary for the safety of our staff and guests,” the resort states.

