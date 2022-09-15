Biker seriously injured in Penticton after collision on Channel Parkway

A collision involving a motorcycle Thursday has caused significant delays for motorists on Highway 97 going south. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)A collision involving a motorcycle Thursday has caused significant delays for motorists on Highway 97 going south. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
A two-vehicle collision on Penticton’s Channel Parkway left a motorcycle rider seriously injured Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15.

RCMP, ambulance and firefighters responded to the incident before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Fairview Road.

Significant delays are expected going south on the Channel Parkway, with traffic also backed up through the start of Green Mountain Road.

A total of four ambulances are on scene and multiple EMTs are currently attending to the driver, as of 12:45 p.m.

The car has front-end damage and its airbags deployed, with the motorcycle on the grass off of the highway.

More to come.

