Bikes, beer targeted by prowling thieves in Chase

Chase RCMP deal with stolen bicycles, motorbikes in April

Beer and bikes were on the list of things to steal for a thief or thieves in Chase.

On the morning of April 28, Chase RCMP were called regarding a break and enter at a detached garage in the 300 block of Larch Street in Chase. Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports the theft is believed to have occurred between 10 and 11 p.m. the night before.

“The residents had heard something going on but didn’t think anything of it till morning,” he stated.

Items stolen included a pink mountain bike, beer, cigarettes and a Samsung S7 phone.

Similarly, on April 21, Chase RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at the Pedal Bros. Cycle Shop on Okanagan Avenue in Chase.

“The suspect broke into the business sometime between April 19 and 21 and various items were stolen, including a three-wheeled pedal bike,” reports Kennedy. No suspects were identified.

Approximately one week later, police received information about the bike. Officers went to a residence on Hillside Avenue in Chase where they found the stolen bike and returned it to the Cycle Shop.

Kennedy said police continue to investigate the recovery of the bike and the link to the break and enter.

On April 20, it was a motorized bike that had been stolen.

Chase RCMP went to the 2100 block of Evans Road in Celista in an attempt to locate a man wanted on a warrant.

There officers noticed a motorcycle in the driveway with an incorrect plate attached.

“A check of the motorcycle showed it to be stolen out of Ridge Meadows. There was insufficient evidence to link the motorcycle to the residents of the property. The motorcycle was recovered and returned to its owner,” reports Sgt. Kennedy.

In another incident, Chase RCMP received a report on April 21 that a resident had located a vehicle down a steep embankment approximately 2.5 kilometres up 670 Forest Service Road in Scotch Creek.

The vehicle, a green 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier, was located at the bottom of a 40-metre-plus steep embankment. It was severely damaged, empty and had been reported stolen in Kamloops on April 15.


