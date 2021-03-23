Billboard vandal comes on a little too strong, says North Okanagan theatre

Starlight Drive-in staff had to clean up after a vandal wrote a large love message on private property

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In movie theatre had a billboard vandalized on its property with a very loving message Monday, March 22, 2021. (Facebook photo)

The owners of Enderby’s Starlight Drive-in movie theatre are happy for Kyle and his partner on their anniversary.

They’re less happy about the fact Kyle’s partner chose to show their love by plastering a giant romantic message on their property.

“On the occasion of their upcoming anniversary, we can only hope that Kyle speaks to his partner about defacing private property,” the outdoor movie theatre said in a Facebook post Monday, which included a picture of the vandalized billboard: ‘I (heart) Kyle,’ written along with tomorrow’s date.

The theatre’s gracious handling of the act on social media has garnered a wide response, with over 600 reactions and 140 comments.

Despite the setback, the theatre will still be opening early this weekend.

“Your love added to our workload this week, but we will still be opened as planned on Thursday.”

Canada’s largest outdoor theatre kicked off its season two months early last weekend.

In time for Spring Break weekend, the threatre is playing The Croods: A New Age and News of the World from Thursday (March 25) to Saturday.

Tickets are limited due to the ongoing provincial health orders. The theatre grounds will be limited to 50 vehicles, and other COVID-19 protocols will prevent other activities such as playing ball and walking dogs during intermission.

Patrons can now choose whether to stay for the double-feature or pay for only a single movie. To purchase tickets, visit starlightdrivein.ca.

