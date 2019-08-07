Bill’s Bottle Depot closed due to bag shortage

A Salmon Arm bottle depot is temporarily closed due to a shortage of the specialized bags necessary for storing and collecting recycling.
According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), Bill’s Bottle Depot located on 13 Ave SW in Salmon Arm is closed for the day due a shortage of the bags.
The increased summer population in the area has led to a summer rush at the depot, which the CSRD says has resulted in their stockpile of the bags being used up. The shutdown affects both the indoor deposit recycling and outdoor household recycling parts of the bottle depot’s operation.
The CSRD states the bottle depot hopes to reopen tomorrow.
