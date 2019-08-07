Bill’s Bottle Depot closed due to bag shortage

A shortage of specialized bags has led to a temporary closure at Bill’s Bottle Depot in Salmon Arm. (CSRD photo)

A Salmon Arm bottle depot is temporarily closed due to a shortage of the specialized bags necessary for storing and collecting recycling.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), Bill’s Bottle Depot located on 13 Ave SW in Salmon Arm is closed for the day due a shortage of the bags.

Read More: Update: Forest service road east of Sicamous reopens after rockslide

Read More: Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s renovations ongoing, could be complete by fall

The increased summer population in the area has led to a summer rush at the depot, which the CSRD says has resulted in their stockpile of the bags being used up. The shutdown affects both the indoor deposit recycling and outdoor household recycling parts of the bottle depot’s operation.

The CSRD states the bottle depot hopes to reopen tomorrow.

Read More: Council says no to city snare ban after dog’s death, citing lack of municipal power

Read More: UPDATE: Both small North Okanagan fires now contained

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter