Bird bangers may have caused South Okanagan fire

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

Oliver RCMP believe the cause of a fire at the Oliver United Church was a result of people tampering with bird bangers.

Sgt. Bryce Gervais said they responded to a call of loud bangs and smoke at the church around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, May 31. Officers at the scene discovered several tampered with bird bangers, propane-fired cannons that emit sounds to scare away birds, which police said set nearby bushes on fire.

READ MORE: Oliver Fire Department responds to bush fire

“The potential for fire damage in the area is high risk and fortunately the church suffered no damage. There has been several complaints of high school aged youth and transients acting suspicious in the area recently,” said Gervais in a news release.

Oliver Fire Department media officer, Rob Graham, said firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames that were just a few feet from the church.

No structural damage was reported but Graham did state that some curtains in the church’s windows had their fabric melt as a result of the heat from the flames.

The incident is still under RCMP investigation.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires
Next story
BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Just Posted

Word on the street: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be initiated sooner in the Shuswap?

The Observer asked: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be… Continue reading

Planned commercial-residential foreshore development scaled down

Building on Salmon Arm’s Harbourfront Drive to be reduced from four to two storeys

Votes needed by South Canoe School for BCAA Play Here funding

Outdoor Learning School in the running for $100,000 in kitchen upgrades

Compostable bags won’t be an option under Salmon Arm’s plastic bag ban

Bylaw banning single-use plastic bags at check-out will offer paper, reusable options

Lac La Hache resident injured in Blind Bay motorcycle collision

Police say rider was in stable condition with injuries to his extremities

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

Our history in pictures: Hockey in Salmon Arm

Lined up for a team photograph in Salmon Arm’s arena around 1914.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

In photos: Salmon Arm gymnasts show off their skills

Parking Lot Party fundraiser at Momentum Gymnastics

Okanagan businessman elected for People’s Party of Canada

Kyle Delfing is the North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate

Guacamole-loving gator crashes couple’s date by Florida lake

The animal ate all the guac, and even the bowl

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Bird bangers may have caused South Okanagan fire

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

Most Read