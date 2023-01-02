This Jan. 19, 2021 photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources shows a North Atlantic right whale mother and calf in waters near Wassaw Island, Ga. A scientist who studies the endangered North Atlantic right whales is cautiously optimistic after nine calves were spotted this season in the waters along the eastern coast.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Georgia Department of Natural Resources/NOAA Permit #20556 via AP

This Jan. 19, 2021 photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources shows a North Atlantic right whale mother and calf in waters near Wassaw Island, Ga. A scientist who studies the endangered North Atlantic right whales is cautiously optimistic after nine calves were spotted this season in the waters along the eastern coast.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Georgia Department of Natural Resources/NOAA Permit #20556 via AP

Birth of 9 calves sparks hope for endangered North Atlantic right whales

Research shows a downward trend in the number of females capable of breeding

A scientist who studies the endangered North Atlantic right whale is cautiously optimistic about the current breeding season after nine calves were spotted during its first few weeks.

Moira Brown, senior scientist with the Canadian Whale Institute, says fewer than 100 of the 340 surviving animals in the waters along Canada’s eastern coast are mothers and describes the new baby whales as a sign of hope for the future.

The calving season for North Atlantic right whales starts in mid-November and runs through mid-April.

Last year saw only 15 calves, far below the average of 24 reported in the early 2000s. Brown says there were also no first-time mothers, which supports research showing a downward trend in the number of females capable of breeding.

She says the interval between one birth and another is usually three to five years, but more recently scientists have seen that window expand to between seven and 10 years.

She says the North Atlantic right whales have to contend with several pressures including ship strikes, entanglements and a lack of food because of warming waters, which could be affecting reproduction.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Whales

Previous story
Quebec ultra-marathoner preparing to run nearly 8,000 km from Florida to Quebec
Next story
Man hit with restraining order by ministry offices in West Kelowna

Just Posted

The Vernon-Salmon Arm curling team of skip Nolan Blaeser (from left) of Vernon, Salmon Arm brothers Kaiden Beck and Nolan Beck, lead Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, both of Vernon, won the B.C. U18 men’s curling title in Richmond. (Facebook photo)
Vernon-Salmon Arm curlers off to Canadian finals

City councillor suggests strengthening social glue means having gratitude, kindness and compassion in all personal interactions. (File photo)
Column: Strengthening social glue with gratitude, kindness and compassion

‘Fire season’ and record-breaking high temperatures are another factor in the ‘fatigue’ so many people are feeling. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Viewpoint: Exhausting extremes may yet earn ‘fatigue’ word-of-the-year status

Splatsín Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas, North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold and Burkhard Fink of Fink Machine Inc. look on as Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz puts the district’s ceremonial shovel to use in an Earth Day groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new bio-heating facility in Sicamous’ industrial park on April 22. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from April 2022