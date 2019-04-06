‘Bit of a lark:’ Canadian miner files claim on disputed Arctic island

John Robins has filed and been granted a mineral exploration claim under Canadian law to Hans Island

A longtime mining geologist and developer has come up with his own solution to Canada’s long-running Arctic sovereignty dispute with Denmark.

John Robins has filed and been granted a mineral exploration claim under Canadian law to Hans Island — a remote pimple of rock between Ellesmere Island and Greenland that lies exactly on the international border.

“It was done on a bit of a lark,” said Robins, who’s involved with a number of Vancouver-based mining companies. ”The reason I applied for it is more just to stir the pot a bit.”

Hans Island, an uninhabited 1.3-square-kilometre knuckle of rock in the middle of the Kennedy Channel, has been the focus of a half-jocular, half-serious boundary quarrel between Canada and Denmark that began in 1973.

Back then, the two countries set out to draw a conclusive border between Ellesmere and Greenland — at the time a Danish territory. They couldn’t decide what to do about Hans and left it until later.

Later came in 1984. Canadian soldiers landed on the island, dropped off a bottle of Canadian whisky and erected the Maple Leaf.

Soon after, the Danish minister of Greenlandic affairs invaded. He left the Danish flag, a bottle of schnapps and a note that said: “Welcome to the Danish island.” Diplomats are silent on the fate of the whisky.

Canada’s then-defence minister Bill Graham visited in 2005, followed shortly by some Danish soldiers. In 2010, 64 Danish tourists landed and erected a cairn with the Danish flag.

The so-called whisky war goes back and forth. About a year ago, the two countries created a team to try to hammer out a deal to resolve the boundary debate once and for all.

It’s not Robins’s first attempt to beat back the Danes. In 2006, he filed a similar claim, which has since expired.

No valuable mineral deposits are known to exist on Hans Island, although the waters beneath are thought to have potential for oil and gas.

Robins said there’s a serious purpose behind his attempt to use an online mineral claim as a tool of conquest.

“Canada’s been very lax about pushing Arctic sovereignty,” he said.

He also wants to draw attention to what he calls the current government’s neglect of the Arctic — particularly the poor understanding of the vast region’s geology, the foundation of the mining industry.

“We rely on maps that are decades old,” Robins said. ”Often, they’re based on people flying over an area and looking out the window and saying, ‘Yeah, it looks like this rock type.’”

Nevertheless, Canada has a 2005 agreement with Denmark to inform that country about anything involving Hans Island.

Robins’s permit was granted Feb. 4. The next day, Canada let Danish officials know.

“The Canadians have reached out and we are in close contact with them,” confirmed Henning Dobson of Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Michael Byers, an international law professor at the University of British Columbia, said Robins’s claim is a welcome nudge toward settling an old dispute with a friendly country.

“He’s successfully drawn attention to the fact we have an unresolved territorial issue.”

Solutions are easy and obvious, Byers said. The countries could draw a line through Hans that connects the maritime border or agree to manage the island jointly.

“The only thing that is stopping them is concern about domestic politics. No government wants to be accused by its political opponents of surrendering sovereignty.”

Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Just Posted

City’s nightlife plays to strengths of a tight-knit community

Salmon Arm groups, businesses endeavour to keep things lively after dark

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: April showers

Environement Canada forecasts high chances of rain throughout the weekend

More than 200 land agreements complicate rail trail effort

Some land agreements along Sicamous-to-Armstrong corridor date back to early 1900s

Non-compliant commercial activity targetted by land commission

Agricultural Land Commission aims to bring South Shuswap property into compliance

Rural Enderby gains emergency prep funds

Kingfisher and Mabel Lake evacuation route planned

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

VIDEO: Kelowna coffee company has a roaster from the 1960s

Cherry Hill Coffee is a family run operation on Hunter Road.

Okanagan school district happy to make menstruation products more available

The B.C. government issued a ministerial order for more products Friday

Galaxy’s Ibrahimovic shines as L.A. blanks Whitecaps 2-0

Vancouver slips to 0-4-1 on season

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Updated: Serious 3-vehicle crash in Kelowna prompts RCMP warning to stay away

The RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from Sexsmith Road and Curtis Road

Summerland budget includes funding to enhance services

Nearly $170,000 allocated to increase levels of municipal service

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

Most Read