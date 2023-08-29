A sign has been put up in Vernon’s Polson Park after a sighting of a black bear was confirmed on Monday, Aug. 28. (Contributed)

A sign has been put up in Vernon’s Polson Park after a sighting of a black bear was confirmed on Monday, Aug. 28. (Contributed)

Black bear spotted in popular Vernon park

Conservation Officer Service confirms sighting in Polson Park

A black bear has been seen sauntering through a popular downtown Vernon park.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has confirmed a sighting of the large mammal in Polson Park on Monday, Aug. 28.

“The COS is monitoring bear activity and will respond as necessary to ensure public safety,” said the conservation service.

Signs have been put up in the park notifying of the potential bear presence.

To report a bear conflict, or aggressive bear behaviour, call the COS Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277 or visit the RAPP website at rapp.bc.ca.

Should you encounter a bear, remain calm. Don’t run or climb a tree. Slowly back away and talk to the bear in a quiet, monotone voice. Don’t scream, turn your back on the animal, kneel down or make direct eye contact.

If in a pair or group, stay together. If you’re with others, act as a group and keep children close. Small children should be picked up and carried.

