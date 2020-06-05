A lone unnamed protester stands on the corner of 30th Avenue and Highway 97 in Vernon June 4, 2020, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests across Canada and the United States. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Black Lives Matter protester stands alone in Vernon

Rumblings of a citywide protest continue across social media platforms

Black Lives Matter protests continue to grow in the United States and now similar demonstrations are popping up across Canada.

Rallies in Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver are ongoing and similar protests are now being held across the Okanagan.

Protests were held in Revelstoke and Salmon Arm Thursday, June 4, and another is scheduled for Friday, June 5, in Kelowna’s Stuart Park at noon — all in solidarity of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A protest in Kamloops was held the same day, despite organizers cancelling the event after being criticized online.

WATCH: Kamloops holds Black Lives Matter rally despite cancellation of protest

Meanwhile, in Vernon, a lone protester was seen on the corner of 30th Avenue and Highway 97 Thursday with a sign that read “Black Lives Matter | Indigenous Lives Matter.”

Clad in shorts, T-shirt, hat and medical mask, the single protester refused to give his name during his silent protest.

Rumblings of a Vernon-wide protest have been stirring on social media, and one woman has taken it upon herself to begin organizing an event slated for next week.

A protest is slated for 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Polson Park in Vernon.

READ MORE: Burned out car be gone thanks to Vernon dealership, ski resort

READ MORE: Vernon Walmart staffer finds $7K lost by Enderby business owner

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

protest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times
Next story
Cyclist in serious condition after being hit by dump truck in Kelowna

Just Posted

Flooding prompts closure of parks along Shuswap and Mara lakes

Boaters asked to respect No Wake policy protecting properties along water

Back in play: Columbia Shuswap Regional District reopening playgrounds

Signs with reminders about COVID-19 regulations will be posted

RCMP seek to identify person of interest in Salmon Arm arson investigation

Police believe a June 4 residential garage fire was deliberately set

Salmon Arm demonstrators show unity with Black Lives Matter movement

Participants speak out against systemic racism and targeting of vulnerable populations

Revelstoke, North Okanagan RCMP team up to nab Alberta man, stolen BMW

Helicopter, dogs used in North Okanagan highway arrest

Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Community backlash over Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Some members of Kelowna’s black community stated they don’t support Friday’s rally

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Black Lives Matter protester stands alone in Vernon

Rumblings of a citywide protest continue across social media platforms

Letter: Providing odd jobs could benefit homeless

Writer says work would help instill a sense of pride

Cyclist in serious condition after being hit by dump truck in Kelowna

The woman sustained injuries to one of her legs, according to RCMP

Injured 71-year-old mountain biker rescued from Okanagan trail

Vernon firefighters assisted with the rescue in Ellison Provincial Park

Most Read