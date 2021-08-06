Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

In case you missed it, here’s what happened this week

Welcome to your Friday roundup, where you can catch up on some of the news you may have missed this week.

Man who survived recent Kelowna gangland shooting found dead at Enderby campground

After a history of attempts on his life, Kyle Gianis is believed to have died due to self-inflicted wounds near a campground in Enderby.

Just after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 5, Vernon North-Okanagan RCMP responded to an alleged double-stabbing. Two women were found injured. The suspect, Gianis, was acting erratically according to the police.

He was later found down an embankment near a river in medical distress.

Despite medical assistance, Gianis was pronounced dead.

Downtown Penticton ice cream shop owner beaten and robbed

Ogo’s Ice Cream, a downtown Penticton staple, was broken into and robbed early on Tuesday (Aug. 3).

The 70-year-old owner was beaten with a hammer by two men in ski masks, according to her daughter. The men stole the cash register.

A day after the robbery, the owner went right back to work.

Wildfire devastates community of Monte Lake; Kamloops on high alert as blaze edges closer

Another B.C. community has been devastated by a raging wildfire and more could be at risk from a blaze burning rapidly between Kamloops and Vernon.

Ken Gillis, chairman of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, says he has been advised that damage is extensive in the community of Monte Lake and through the nearby Paxton Valley.

The 325-square kilometre White Rock Lake wildfire jumped Highway 97 about 40 kilometres southeast of Kamloops late Thursday.

An official with the BC Wildfire Service has confirmed further growth of the blaze is expected and a statement from the service says winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour are expected through the day.

Hundreds of properties in communities to the east and west of Monte Lake were already under evacuation order, but further evacuation orders were issued by the regional district overnight and the City of Kamloops has placed residents in several of its southeastern neighbourhoods on evacuation alert.

Shuswap couple pull off Highway 1 in Salmon Arm to give birth to child

Shanel and Chad Robertson were driving to the Salmon Arm hospital on Tuesday (Aug. 3) so Shanel can give birth when they had to pull over and off Highway 1.

Their daughter, Trinity, decided she wasn’t going to wait to get to the hospital.

Chad said he had no idea what he was doing but thanks to the dispatch operator’s guidance, he was able to safely deliver his daughter at 2:27 a.m. on Tuesday.

“It was a life-changing experience for sure,” said Shanel.

“We’ve been through a lot of things together but this one really tops it all.”

That’s it for this week. Have a great weekend!

