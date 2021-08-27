Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

The “Crazy Chilliwack Corn Man” with his truck and the corn he sells for $1 a cob (Clayton Whitelaw/Penticton Western News)

We’re back with a weekly roundup! Here’s what made headlines across the Okanagan-Shuswap area this week.

Central Okanagan health orders now expanded to entire Interior Health region

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, public health orders that were put in place in the Central Okanagan in July have now been expanded to the entire Interior Health region.

Masks are mandatory for all indoor public spaces for people over the age of 12, indoor gatherings are limited to six people, outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, high-intensity fitness classes are suspended and regular indoor fitness classes have been limited to 10 people.

The province is also discouraging non-essential travel to the Interior.

500 invalid doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Revelstoke

516 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine given in Revelstoke were incorrectly stored and are considered invalid.

The doses had been administered as 15 first doses and 501-second doses in July. While some doses provided some protection from COVID-19, each individual who received an invalid vaccine will be contacted and offered another dose.

Unhappy customer starts ‘food fight’ outside Princeton hot dog truck

A food fight broke out in front of a hot dog truck in Princeton after a customer who purchased a hamburger was unsatisfied with his meal and wanted a refund.

According to police, the 68-year-old customer head-butted the truck’s operator before the cook pinned the man to the ground while awaiting RCMP. Both men agreed they did not want to press charges.

Who is Penticton’s Crazy Chilliwack Corn Man?

For close to 10 years, the Crazy Chilly-wack Corn Man has been bringing corn up to the Okanagan from Chilliwack; seven years in Westbank where he lived and for the last three in Penticton.

The Corn Man has spent his life driving trucks all across North America, so making the three-hour trip every day from Chilliwack to Penticton isn’t a challenge.

