Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s what made the headlines this week

Police were at Pen Hi all of Sunday investigating and gathering evidence after a body of a man was found there. (Monique Tamminga/Western News)

Happy Friday!

In case you missed some of what happened this week, here’s a quick summary before you kick off your weekend.

Kelowna restaurant faces threats of boycott over provincial vax card mandate

A Kelowna restaurant faced some backlash after the province announced the plans for implementing the vaccine card.

An Instagram account targeted Frankie We Salute You! alleging the owners supported “segregation”. The account profiled other restaurants and businesses in other B.C. cities, encouraging their followers to boycott businesses highlighted by the account and to take their money elsewhere.

Murder victim found at Penticton high school not a student or young person: RCMP

A man found just behind Penticton Secondary over the weekend is not a student at the school or a young person, according to Penticton RCMP.

The man was found suffering medical distress on the school’s track field. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of his death is unknown, but an autopsy has been scheduled to identify him.

Vernon mourns passing of beloved councillor

The City of Vernon mourned the passing of a councillor over the weekend.

Dalvir Nahal lost her ten-year-long battle with cancer on Sunday. She was 45 years old.

Nahal is known for her fundraising efforts for various community groups, as well as sharing her Indian culture with residents and breaking stereotypes.

Woman dies in ER waiting room at Kamloops hospital

A 70-year-old woman died at a Kamloops hospital while waiting for treatment.

The woman was in the ER at Royal Inland Hospital, waiting to be seen after her daughter took her there due to stomach pains.

Recently, the hospital has made headlines due to staff shortages and low morale.

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.